Bergen Dems outspending GOP by tens of thousands
Bergen County Democrats have fundraising edge going into Tuesday primaries Neither of the two slates running for the GOP freeholder nomination have raised more than $5,000. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rPR4Us Bergen County Democrats have raised tens of thousands of dollars more than their Republican rivals heading into the Primary Election on Tuesday, which is an early indication that the Democrats will likely continue to dominate every elected office in county government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clifton Journal.
Add your comments below
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May '17
|annel
|1
|Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees
|May '17
|Patersonian
|1
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|May '17
|joan
|2
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Apr '17
|Aaviles1220
|5
|County worker stole food stamps from poor famil...
|Apr '17
|Patersonian
|1
|Suspicious packages found in Fair Lawn
|Apr '17
|Hard knox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fair Lawn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC