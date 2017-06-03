Bergen Dems outspending GOP by tens o...

Bergen Dems outspending GOP by tens of thousands

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Clifton Journal

Bergen County Democrats have fundraising edge going into Tuesday primaries Neither of the two slates running for the GOP freeholder nomination have raised more than $5,000. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rPR4Us Bergen County Democrats have raised tens of thousands of dollars more than their Republican rivals heading into the Primary Election on Tuesday, which is an early indication that the Democrats will likely continue to dominate every elected office in county government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clifton Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fair Lawn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
News Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer... May '17 annel 1
News Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees May '17 Patersonian 1
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... May '17 joan 2
News New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war... Apr '17 Aaviles1220 5
News County worker stole food stamps from poor famil... Apr '17 Patersonian 1
News Suspicious packages found in Fair Lawn Apr '17 Hard knox 1
See all Fair Lawn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fair Lawn Forum Now

Fair Lawn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fair Lawn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Fair Lawn, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,950 • Total comments across all topics: 281,744,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC