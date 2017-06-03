Bergen Dems outspending GOP by tens of thousands

Bergen County Democrats have fundraising edge going into Tuesday primaries Neither of the two slates running for the GOP freeholder nomination have raised more than $5,000. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rPR4Us Bergen County Democrats have raised tens of thousands of dollars more than their Republican rivals heading into the Primary Election on Tuesday, which is an early indication that the Democrats will likely continue to dominate every elected office in county government.

