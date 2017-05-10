Wife charged in husband's hit-and-run death
FAIR LAWN - A woman has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of her husband, authorities said Tuesday. Ammara D. Chaudhry, 33, and her husband, Daniel Offield, 35, were embroiled in a domestic dispute about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, near their home on Koenig Court in Fair Lawn, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal.
