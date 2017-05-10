West Orange resident with roots in Jewish Paterson to be honored
Some of the artifacts on display at the Jewish Historical Society of North Jersey in Fair Lawn. Photos courtesy Jewish Historical Society of North Jersey Marty Feitlowitz, a 52-year resident of West Orange, has served as vice president of the Jewish Community Housing Corporation , chair of the West Orange Historic Preservation Commission and the town's Main Street Revitalization Committee, and a member of the West Orange Mayor's Advisory Committee.
