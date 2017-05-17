Former students of Howie Friedman will perform in concert to honor the late Fair Lawn HS teacher and founder of the student rock band the Boptones. Video: The Boptones rehearse for their concert in Fair Lawn Former students of Howie Friedman will perform in concert to honor the late Fair Lawn HS teacher and founder of the student rock band the Boptones.

