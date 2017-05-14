Police from three towns clear Ridgewood party

Police from three towns clear teen party in Ridgewood Fair Lawn and Paramus police assist Ridgewood officers to disperse more than 100 youths from neighborhood. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/news/2017/05/14/police-three-towns-clear-teen-party-ridgewood/321380001/ A Village of Ridgewood ambulance was called to the scene of a gathering of youths May 12 to check on the condition of a 15-year-old allegedly hit in the head with a baseball bat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.