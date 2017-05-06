Paramus police launch HART program
Paramus police launched the Heroin Addiction Recovery Team program, in the latest effort to eradicate the heroin epidemic in Bergen County. Paramus police launch HART program Paramus police launched the Heroin Addiction Recovery Team program, in the latest effort to eradicate the heroin epidemic in Bergen County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|3 hr
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|Sat
|annel
|1
|Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees
|May 9
|Patersonian
|1
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|May 6
|joan
|2
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Apr 30
|Aaviles1220
|5
|County worker stole food stamps from poor famil...
|Apr 26
|Patersonian
|1
|looking for a good women with good heart
|Apr 24
|Layne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fair Lawn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC