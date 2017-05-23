NJ aims to boost democracy in homeown...

NJ aims to boost democracy in homeowners associations

State lawmakers have given unanimous approval to a bill giving more rights to residents of common interest communities, such as homeowners associations. One of every seven New Jersey residents, more than 1.3 million people, live in 6,700 communities overseen by homeowners associations.

