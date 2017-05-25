Kelly: A terrorist leading the Puerto Rican Day Parade
Kelly: The terrorist leading the Puerto Rican Day Parade Why do we forget the victims of terror -- in this case a Fair Lawn man? Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rmAATi Frank Connor with wife Mary and sons Tom and Joe. Connor, of Fair Lawn, was killed in the Jan. 24, 1975, terrorist bombing of Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May 13
|annel
|1
|Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees
|May '17
|Patersonian
|1
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|May '17
|joan
|2
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Apr '17
|Aaviles1220
|5
|County worker stole food stamps from poor famil...
|Apr '17
|Patersonian
|1
|looking for a good women with good heart
|Apr '17
|Layne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fair Lawn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC