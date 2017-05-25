Kelly: A terrorist leading the Puerto Rican Day Parade

Kelly: The terrorist leading the Puerto Rican Day Parade Why do we forget the victims of terror -- in this case a Fair Lawn man? Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rmAATi Frank Connor with wife Mary and sons Tom and Joe. Connor, of Fair Lawn, was killed in the Jan. 24, 1975, terrorist bombing of Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.