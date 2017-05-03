Drinking water violations common in N, nationally8 minutes | News

New study: widespread violations occur by drinking water systems in New Jersey and across the country, but official say data is deficient and many "violations" don't mean sampling isn't occurring. Report finds drinking water violations common among water systems in NJ, nationally New study: widespread violations occur by drinking water systems in New Jersey and across the country, but official say data is deficient and many "violations" don't mean sampling isn't occurring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.