Diocesan Banquet Honors Longtime Supp...

Diocesan Banquet Honors Longtime Supporters

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Groong

Two individuals were honored for their support of the Armenian Church and the larger Armenian community at the annual Awards Banquet held as part of the 115th Diocesan Assembly in Palm Harbor, on Friday, May 5. The award for the "Friend of the Armenians" was bestowed on US Congressman Gus Bilirakis. A longtime supporter of Armenia and an advocate for Armenian Genocide recognition, Bilirakis has also been an outspoken proponent of preserving the Christian heritage in Turkey and the Middle East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fair Lawn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
News Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer... May 13 annel 1
News Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor's legal fees May 9 Patersonian 1
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... May 6 joan 2
News New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war... Apr 30 Aaviles1220 5
News County worker stole food stamps from poor famil... Apr 26 Patersonian 1
looking for a good women with good heart Apr 24 Layne 1
See all Fair Lawn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fair Lawn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Bergen County was issued at May 17 at 10:27PM EDT

Fair Lawn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fair Lawn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Fair Lawn, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC