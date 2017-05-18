Diocesan Banquet Honors Longtime Supporters

Two individuals were honored for their support of the Armenian Church and the larger Armenian community at the annual Awards Banquet held as part of the 115th Diocesan Assembly in Palm Harbor, on Friday, May 5. The award for the "Friend of the Armenians" was bestowed on US Congressman Gus Bilirakis. A longtime supporter of Armenia and an advocate for Armenian Genocide recognition, Bilirakis has also been an outspoken proponent of preserving the Christian heritage in Turkey and the Middle East.

