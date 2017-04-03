The Other Tales - Escape Rooms will b...

The Other Tales - Escape Rooms will be coming to Tenafly Street Fair

Tuesday Apr 4

The Other Tales Escape Rooms will be presenting a new interactive experience at the Tenafly street fair on April 23, 2017. The players will enter a fortune tellers tent and will have 20 minutes to investigate a mysterious disappearance of a fortune teller.

