Sisters win video contest on how Israel inspires
A poetic video exploration made by two sisters about their decision to live in Israel won the $8,000 first prize in an "Inspired by Israel" contest hosted by the Israel Video Network . Called "Olah Chadasha" , the video was made by sisters Sivan Felder and Batsheva Shachnovitz, and shows Shachnovitz, a twelfth-grade high school student, walking through Jerusalem, in the Mahane Yehuda market, past Yad Vashem and Mt.
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Suspicious packages found in Fair Lawn
|23 hr
|Hard knox
|1
|Anyone Remember SportsWorld? (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|ThatBowlerDude
|9
|Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being...
|Apr 11
|alfred Quilty
|2
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Apr 1
|The Shore
|70
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Mar 30
|Patersonian
|4
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|Mar 29
|Freddy Rock
|1
|African cat found in Paterson
|Mar 29
|Gijayne
|1
