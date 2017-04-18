Sisters win video contest on how Isra...

Sisters win video contest on how Israel inspires

1 hr ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A poetic video exploration made by two sisters about their decision to live in Israel won the $8,000 first prize in an "Inspired by Israel" contest hosted by the Israel Video Network . Called "Olah Chadasha" , the video was made by sisters Sivan Felder and Batsheva Shachnovitz, and shows Shachnovitz, a twelfth-grade high school student, walking through Jerusalem, in the Mahane Yehuda market, past Yad Vashem and Mt.

