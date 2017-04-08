Road Warrior: Some old cures for a modern killer
Road Warrior: Some old cures for a modern killer Atty. General rebrands a phone number and enlists the mail service for this month's campaign against deadly distractions Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pdkqXv Starting this weekend, New Jersey drivers are authorized to unleash an old weapon in the war against smartphone texters, yakkers, road hogs, lane weavers and all other dangerous, four-wheeled pests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being...
|Tue
|alfred Quilty
|2
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Apr 1
|The Shore
|70
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Mar 30
|Patersonian
|4
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|Mar 29
|Freddy Rock
|1
|African cat found in Paterson
|Mar 29
|Gijayne
|1
|Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola'...
|Mar 21
|Patersonian
|1
|Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09)
|Mar 14
|Joanne
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fair Lawn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC