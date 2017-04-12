Korean "pizza" from Kimchi Mama in Fair Lawn
Korean "pizza" from Kimchi Mama in Fair Lawn Pajeon, meet pizza. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oXAmki Takeout joint Kimchi Mama in Fair Lawn has come out with a new Korean fusion item: Korean Pajeon Pizza.
Read more at NorthJersey.com.
