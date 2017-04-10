Is some TLC in the future for 1 of N....

Is some TLC in the future for 1 of N.J.'s oldest highways?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NJ.com

Route 4 takes a beating between commuting and shopping traffic in Bergen County and one reader thinks it needs some tender loving care. Route 4 is one of New Jersey's oldest highways and some sections in Bergen County were originally constructed in the early 1930s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fair Lawn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being... Tue alfred Quilty 2
News Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12) Apr 1 The Shore 70
News New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war... Mar 30 Patersonian 4
News Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm... Mar 29 Freddy Rock 1
News African cat found in Paterson Mar 29 Gijayne 1
News Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola'... Mar 21 Patersonian 1
News Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09) Mar 14 Joanne 4
See all Fair Lawn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fair Lawn Forum Now

Fair Lawn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fair Lawn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Fair Lawn, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,582 • Total comments across all topics: 280,269,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC