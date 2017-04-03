Income tax preparer admits filing fal...

Income tax preparer admits filing false returns for clients

Monday

An income tax preparer has admitted filing fraudulent returns on behalf of her clients, causing the government losses of more than $130,000. Federal prosecutors Shirley Arias, also known as Shirley Zambrano, pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and assisting others in the preparation of false and fraudulent tax returns.

