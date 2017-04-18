High levels of lead found in drinking fountain at Fair Lawn school
The district prevented anyone from drinking from the fountain at the Thomas Edison School until filters were installed. Another round of testing was planned for Spring Break, officials told parents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone Remember SportsWorld? (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|ThatBowlerDude
|9
|Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being...
|Apr 11
|alfred Quilty
|2
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Apr 1
|The Shore
|70
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Mar 30
|Patersonian
|4
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|Mar 29
|Freddy Rock
|1
|African cat found in Paterson
|Mar 29
|Gijayne
|1
|Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola'...
|Mar 21
|Patersonian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fair Lawn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC