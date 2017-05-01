Glimpse of History: A 'playground' in...

Glimpse of History: A 'playground' in Paramus

PARAMUS -- Fred Cohen of Fair Lawn plays on playground equipment being stored on Route 4 in Paramus in this photo from 1973. If you would like to share a photo that provides a glimpse of history in your community, please call 973-836-4922 or send an email to [email protected] .

