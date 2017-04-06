DNA links former diner employee to 2015 burglary
DNA links former diner employee to 2015 burglary The DNA was found on a torn latex glove found at the scene, authorities said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oNo0YP FAIR LAWN - A former employee of the Empress Diner was arrested late last month after DNA evidence linked him to the theft of more than $18,000 from the restaurant in 2015, authorities said.
