DNA links former diner employee to 20...

DNA links former diner employee to 2015 burglary

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: NorthJersey.com

DNA links former diner employee to 2015 burglary The DNA was found on a torn latex glove found at the scene, authorities said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oNo0YP FAIR LAWN - A former employee of the Empress Diner was arrested late last month after DNA evidence linked him to the theft of more than $18,000 from the restaurant in 2015, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fair Lawn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being... 15 hr alfred Quilty 2
News Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12) Apr 1 The Shore 70
News New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war... Mar 30 Patersonian 4
News Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm... Mar 29 Freddy Rock 1
News African cat found in Paterson Mar 29 Gijayne 1
News Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola'... Mar 21 Patersonian 1
News Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09) Mar 14 Joanne 4
See all Fair Lawn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fair Lawn Forum Now

Fair Lawn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fair Lawn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Fair Lawn, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,624 • Total comments across all topics: 280,237,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC