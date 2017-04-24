Cathedral Hall's basement just the right fit for Mint 400 Records to showcase local talent
The Skullers will be one of five bands on Mint 400 Records performing at The Undercroft in Jersey City's Cathedral Hall on Friday, April 21. The high vaulted ceilings, stained glass windows and marble altar on the top floor of Cathedral Hall -- remnants of the building's history as St. Bridget's Roman Catholic Church -- make for an imposing performance venue. But without bringing in a massive, state-of-the-art sound system, it's also an impractical one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County worker stole food stamps from poor famil...
|14 hr
|Patersonian
|1
|looking for a good women with good heart
|Mon
|Layne
|1
|Suspicious packages found in Fair Lawn
|Apr 22
|Hard knox
|1
|Anyone Remember SportsWorld? (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|ThatBowlerDude
|9
|Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being...
|Apr 11
|alfred Quilty
|2
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Apr 1
|The Shore
|70
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Mar 30
|Patersonian
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fair Lawn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC