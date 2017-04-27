Amtrak plans major repairs at NYC's Penn Station Initiative will address infrastructure problems, security concerns and management of the passenger experience. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/04/27/amtrak-new-york-penn-station-repairs/307053001/ Amtrak police watch as passengers make their way to the track to board the first train to leave New York's Penn Station after delays caused by a stuck train, Friday, April 14, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.