Paterson parents bemoan impact of past budget cuts on city schools
Paterson parents bemoan impact of school budget cuts Paterson parents say past budget cuts in the schools have led to damaging staff shortages Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2mulDuQ Rev. John D. Givens speaks to members of the Board of Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09)
|Mar 14
|Joanne
|4
|Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being...
|Mar 11
|31117SBR
|1
|IAS Warehouse
|Mar 11
|Greg
|1
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Mar 9
|Khan
|7
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Mar 8
|Julia
|2
|George Norcross has let's make a deal Governor ...
|Mar 7
|Keith
|1
|George Norcross set Torres up
|Mar 7
|Keith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fair Lawn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC