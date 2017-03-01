Mixed Media Artist Ruth Bauer Neustadter Celebrates Women's...
In celebration of Women's History Month, mixed media artist Ruth Bauer Neustadter presents the program, Yes We Can!, featuring women artists in dance, music and theater, at the Ceres Gallery, located at 527 West 27th Street #201 in New York City, on Wednesday, March 15 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. . The event is free and open to the public.
