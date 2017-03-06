Lawmakers move against puppy mills, Muslim registry30 minutes | New Jersey

Several Senate and Assembly committees met Monday to take action on legislation that would combat puppy mills, resist the formation of a federal Muslim registry and provide security grants for nonprofit organizations, among other topics. Lawmakers move against puppy mills, Muslim registry Several Senate and Assembly committees met Monday to take action on legislation that would combat puppy mills, resist the formation of a federal Muslim registry and provide security grants for nonprofit organizations, among other topics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.