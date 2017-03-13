Is life insurance better than a 401(k)? | Biz Brain

Is life insurance better than a 401(k...

Q. I have the choice of a traditional or Roth 401 . Would a whole life insurance policy be a better investment? Are the fees higher for insurance? -- Looking for a deal "The major benefit to putting your investments into a traditional or Roth 401 is that it allows you to invest in assets that grow tax-deferred -- tax-free for a Roth -- until retirement," said Nicholas Scheibner, a certified financial planner with Baron Financial Group in Fair Lawn.

