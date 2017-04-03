How to Increase Productivity, Security and Finish in Long Overhang Machining
The upgraded Silent Tools milling adapters from Sandvik Coromant offer greater metal removal rates and reduced vibration wherever long, slender milling tools are deployed. For greater metal removal rates and reduced vibration wherever long, slender milling tools are deployed, Silent Tools milling adapters from Sandvik Coromant effectively increase productivity, process security and surface finish in vibration-prone, long overhang operations.
