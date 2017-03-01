Harry Purut in the kitchen of his bus...

Harry Purut in the kitchen of his business in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey. Photo: TNS

Meet the man who provides sky-high service to the rich and famous - whether it's top-notch snacks, high-end meals and top-shelf liquor for gorgeous starlets or comparatively humbler fare for ageing rockers If you prepare food for stars such as Angelina Jolie and Simon Cowell and other multimillionaires while they're reclining in their private planes, what's on the plate had better be good and nothing your diners' palates might desire had better be missing. That slice of lime, wedge of Morbier cheese, tin of Russian caviar or bottle of Dom Perignon has got to be on board before take-off; after all, there are no supermarkets in the sky.

