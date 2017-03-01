Forced to move, chapel celebrates last Mass in a North Jersey mall
Congregants lined the hallway leading into the chapel, patiently waiting to receive ashes and to participate in the last Mass ever to be held at the Chapel in the Mall, located at the Outlets at Bergen Center for more than 40 years. Standing in the pulpit, The Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Feb 25
|cat stevens
|6
|Third suspect in fatal shooting arrested in Pa.
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|Paterson landlord hires armed security
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy...
|Feb 20
|Iris Rodriguez
|1
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Woodland Park - Robert Winter Cato, 89, formerl... (Mar '13)
|Feb 6
|Roses40red
|7
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Feb 4
|Nette
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fair Lawn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC