Family escapes fire in their house, report says
FAIR LAWN -- A father and his two adult children were able to escape a fire Saturday in their Fair Lawn home, reported NorthJersey.com. Authorities responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the burning home on Alexandra Avenue.
