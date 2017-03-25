Fair Lawn teen fends off burglar with...

Fair Lawn teen fends off burglar with baseball bat

Saturday Mar 25

FAIR LAWN - A suspect who allegedly attempted to burglarize a home on Ivy Lane and fled after a 16-year-old hit his arm with a baseball bat on Thursday is still at large. At 4:22 a.m. on March 23, Fair Lawn police officers responded to a residence on Ivy Lane for a reported burglary in progress, said Sgt.

