Suspect attempted to burglarize Fair Lawn home on Ivy Lane and fled after a 16-year-old hit his arm with baseball bat Fair Lawn teen fends off burglar with baseball bat Suspect attempted to burglarize Fair Lawn home on Ivy Lane and fled after a 16-year-old hit his arm with baseball bat FAIR LAWN - A suspect who allegedly attempted to burglarize a home on Ivy Lane and fled after a 16-year-old hit his arm with a baseball bat on Thursday is still at large. At 4:22 a.m. on March 23, Fair Lawn police officers responded to a residence on Ivy Lane for a reported burglary in progress, said Sgt.

