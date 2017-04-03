Dog owners flooding vet phones as dis...

Dog owners flooding vet phones as disease fear spreads in North Jersey

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: NJ.com

Pet owners are flooding veterinarians' phone lines to inquire about their dogs' vaccination records after more pets than usual were treated in North Jersey for a potentially fatal infection. Oradell Animal Hospital, which treated at least three dogs with the disease, has received about 100 calls per day from owners wanting to know if their beloved pups were caught up on their vaccinations, estimated John Lucy, a small animal internist at the facility.

