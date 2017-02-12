Wintry weather Feb. 12, 201732 minutes | Weather

Wintry weather Feb. 12, 2017 Sleet and freezing rain left roads like Maple Ave. in Fair Lawn slippery for drivers on February 12, 2017. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kzGAkz A man takes advantage of Sunday's precipitation with some cross country skiing in Goffle Brook Park in Hawthorne on February 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.