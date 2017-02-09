Snowstorm: What we know now

Snowstorm: What we know now

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: NorthJersey.com

The fast-tracking storm should end by late afternoon, leaving behind as much as 14 inches of snow in parts of the areas.Drive safely: Visibility will drop to a challenging quarter-mile as gusty winds hit as high as 35 mph. Snowstorm: What we know now The fast-tracking storm should end by late afternoon, leaving behind as much as 14 inches of snow in parts of the areas.Drive safely: Visibility will drop to a challenging quarter-mile as gusty winds hit as high as 35 mph.

High Wind Watch for Bergen County was issued at February 12 at 11:06AM EST

