SINAI Schools to hold annual benefit

SINAI Schools to hold annual benefit

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: New Jersey Jewish News

This year's dinner honorees are Ilana and Adam Chill of New Rochelle; Malca and Rabbi Chaim Jachter of Teaneck; Esther and Moshe Muschel of Englewood; and Orit and Moshe Zharnest of Fair Lawn. The Chills and Jachters are both parents of SINAI students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fair Lawn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Woodland Park - Robert Winter Cato, 89, formerl... (Mar '13) Feb 6 Roses40red 7
News Paterson laundry company again faces citations ... Feb 4 Nette 3
News Glamsmile Veneers can be replaced over existing... (Jul '08) Feb 3 Bill 2
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 1
News Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12) Jan 22 Recall Mayor Davi... 69
citizen Jan 11 concerned 1
See all Fair Lawn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fair Lawn Forum Now

Fair Lawn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fair Lawn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Fair Lawn, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,852 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC