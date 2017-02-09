SINAI Schools to hold annual benefit
This year's dinner honorees are Ilana and Adam Chill of New Rochelle; Malca and Rabbi Chaim Jachter of Teaneck; Esther and Moshe Muschel of Englewood; and Orit and Moshe Zharnest of Fair Lawn. The Chills and Jachters are both parents of SINAI students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.
