Police: Woman had drugs taped to leg,...

Police: Woman had drugs taped to leg, hidden in underwear13 minutes | Crime

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: NorthJersey.com

The woman had 41 bags of heroin hidden in her underwear and 55 backs of crack taped to her left thigh, police said. Police: Woman had drugs taped to leg, hidden in underwear The woman had 41 bags of heroin hidden in her underwear and 55 backs of crack taped to her left thigh, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fair Lawn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Woodland Park - Robert Winter Cato, 89, formerl... (Mar '13) Feb 6 Roses40red 7
News Paterson laundry company again faces citations ... Feb 4 Nette 3
News Glamsmile Veneers can be replaced over existing... (Jul '08) Feb 3 Bill 2
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 1
News Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12) Jan 22 Recall Mayor Davi... 69
citizen Jan '17 concerned 1
See all Fair Lawn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fair Lawn Forum Now

Fair Lawn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fair Lawn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Fair Lawn, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,873 • Total comments across all topics: 278,772,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC