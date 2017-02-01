Police seek third suspect in fatal shooting of Paterson gas stationa
Police seek third suspect in fatal shooting of Paterson gas station attendant Alex Colon, 28, was charged with murder and robbery, and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jYkg6t Alex Colon, 28, of Paterson was charged with murder and robbery on Monday, but remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woodland Park - Robert Winter Cato, 89, formerl... (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|Roses40red
|7
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Feb 4
|Nette
|3
|Glamsmile Veneers can be replaced over existing... (Jul '08)
|Feb 3
|Bill
|2
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Jan 22
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|69
|citizen
|Jan 11
|concerned
|1
|Creepy-clown incident startles motorist, leads ...
|Oct '16
|scared of clowns
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fair Lawn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC