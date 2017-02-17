Pa. cops arrest man wanted in death o...

Pa. cops arrest man wanted in death of gas station attendant

PATERSON -- A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a gas station attendant last month was caught in Pennsylvania Friday, cops said. Alex Colon, 28, who is charged with murder in the Jan. 23 slaying of Ruslan Magamedov, was arrested in Pottsville, Pa., Friday afternoon, Paterson Police Captain Richard Reyes said in a press release.

