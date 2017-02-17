Pa. cops arrest man wanted in death of gas station attendant
PATERSON -- A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a gas station attendant last month was caught in Pennsylvania Friday, cops said. Alex Colon, 28, who is charged with murder in the Jan. 23 slaying of Ruslan Magamedov, was arrested in Pottsville, Pa., Friday afternoon, Paterson Police Captain Richard Reyes said in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Woodland Park - Robert Winter Cato, 89, formerl... (Mar '13)
|Feb 6
|Roses40red
|7
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Feb 4
|Nette
|3
|Glamsmile Veneers can be replaced over existing... (Jul '08)
|Feb 3
|Bill
|2
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|citizen
|Jan '17
|concerned
|1
|Creepy-clown incident startles motorist, leads ...
|Oct '16
|scared of clowns
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fair Lawn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC