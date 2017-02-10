No injuries in Fair Lawn school bus crash
No injuries in Fair Lawn school bus crash No students were on board a school bus when crashed at 10:14 a.m., police said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kXGWVS FAIR LAWN - No students were on board a school bus when it struck a snowbank and hit a barrier in the middle of a highway, authorities said.
