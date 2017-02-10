No injuries in Fair Lawn school bus c...

No injuries in Fair Lawn school bus crash

Friday Feb 10

No injuries in Fair Lawn school bus crash No students were on board a school bus when crashed at 10:14 a.m., police said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kXGWVS FAIR LAWN - No students were on board a school bus when it struck a snowbank and hit a barrier in the middle of a highway, authorities said.

