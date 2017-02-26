Meet the 19-year-old reporter who pleased Trump at a combative press conference

Kyle Mazza, 19, at his family's home in Fair Lawn, N.J., Mazza, who created UNF News when he was 8 years old, has attended several press briefings at the White House since November. During U.S. President Donald Trump's strenuous and freewheeling news conference late last week, there emerged a brief respite from the pointed questions about Russia, national security, immigration policy and chaos at the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.