'It Was Surreal': Meet the Teenage Reporter President...
That reporter was Kyle Mazza , and quite frankly, he's amazed he was even able to ask the president a question. Mazza is a 19 year old reporter from Fair Lawn, N.J., who started Universal News Forever Network when he was only 8. In a profile about himself with PIX11 , Mazza said that he built his website by listening to police scanners, covering local news, and collecting press credentials and press plates however he could throughout the years.
