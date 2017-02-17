Hookah smoker burned me in restaurant...

Hookah smoker burned me in restaurant, woman claims in suit

CLIFTON - A Bergen County woman has filed suit against the owners of a local restaurant, claiming she was burned while using a hookah smoker. Dana Muller, 21, of Fair Lawn claims in court papers she was injured March 6, 2015 at Assayad Restaurant on Crooks Avenue in Clifton.

