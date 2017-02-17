Hackensack Mixed Media Artist Ruth Ba...

Hackensack Mixed Media Artist Ruth Bauer Neustadter to Present Solo Exhibition at Ceres Gallery

Mixed media artist Ruth Bauer Neustadter of Hackensack, New Jersey presents the solo exhibition, "Go Figure", at the Ceres Gallery from Tuesday, February 28 to Saturday, March 25, 2017. The exhibition features the artist's expressionistic, bold, textured and sensual figurative work, many created from recyclable materials.

