Oradell man accused of pointing gun at ex-girlfriend Former customs officer from Oradell accused of pointing gun at his ex-girlfriend in Paterson Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2i17Mdh A former customs officer from Oradell has been arrested on charges that he pointed a gun at his former girlfriend in Paterson and threatened to shoot her, police said. The suspect, 34-year-old Ryan Pagan, had a loaded handgun with a bullet in its chamber as well as an assault rifle with two loaded magazines when he was arrested, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.