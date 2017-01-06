Oradell man accused of pointing gun a...

Oradell man accused of pointing gun at ex-girlfriend

Oradell man accused of pointing gun at ex-girlfriend Former customs officer from Oradell accused of pointing gun at his ex-girlfriend in Paterson Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2i17Mdh A former customs officer from Oradell has been arrested on charges that he pointed a gun at his former girlfriend in Paterson and threatened to shoot her, police said. The suspect, 34-year-old Ryan Pagan, had a loaded handgun with a bullet in its chamber as well as an assault rifle with two loaded magazines when he was arrested, police said.

