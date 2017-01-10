Letter: No need for change in Radburn
Letter: No need for change in Radburn In a community of more than 3,000, 60 people are a small group of objectors. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2igmBc6 Hundreds of Radburn residents joined my petition requesting that state Sen. Bob Gordon, D- Fair Lawn, and Assemblymen Joe Lagana, D-Paramus, and Tim Eustace, D-Maywood, not proceed with moving their special legislation aimed at Radburn until they met with the larger community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|citizen
|Jan 11
|concerned
|1
|Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass...
|Dec 22
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Dec 22
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Dec '16
|the shore
|68
|Muslim cleric appears in court fighting against...
|Dec '16
|Burned
|1
|FBI Searches City Offices in NJ Amid Fed Corrup...
|Dec '16
|Burned
|2
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fair Lawn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC