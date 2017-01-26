Gas station attendant killed in Monday night shooting
PATERSON - A Bergen County man was identified Tuesday as the victim in a fatal shooting at a local gas station, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. Ruskin Magamedov, 57, of of Fair Lawn was shot about 6 p.m. Monday at First Avenue Gas, located at First Avenue near Route 20, authorities said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Jan 22
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|69
|citizen
|Jan 11
|concerned
|1
|Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass...
|Dec '16
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Dec '16
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Muslim cleric appears in court fighting against...
|Dec '16
|Burned
|1
|FBI Searches City Offices in NJ Amid Fed Corrup...
|Dec '16
|Burned
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fair Lawn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC