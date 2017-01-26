Gas station attendant killed in Monda...

Gas station attendant killed in Monday night shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: The Jersey Journal

PATERSON - A Bergen County man was identified Tuesday as the victim in a fatal shooting at a local gas station, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. Ruskin Magamedov, 57, of of Fair Lawn was shot about 6 p.m. Monday at First Avenue Gas, located at First Avenue near Route 20, authorities said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fair Lawn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 1
News Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12) Jan 22 Recall Mayor Davi... 69
citizen Jan 11 concerned 1
News Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass... Dec '16 Elnora Houston 1
News Paterson laundry company again faces citations ... Dec '16 Elnora Houston 1
News Muslim cleric appears in court fighting against... Dec '16 Burned 1
News FBI Searches City Offices in NJ Amid Fed Corrup... Dec '16 Burned 2
See all Fair Lawn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fair Lawn Forum Now

Fair Lawn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fair Lawn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Fair Lawn, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,200 • Total comments across all topics: 278,393,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC