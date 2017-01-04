Fair Lawn police: Paterson man arrested in burglary Articles taken from a parked car were found in the suspects pockets, authorities said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2j4Oi5k Officers responded to a call at the 7-Eleven on Broadway, where a man had been reportedly asking customers for money, Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.