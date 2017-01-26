Fair Lawn man 'bombarded' teen with s...

Fair Lawn man 'bombarded' teen with sexually explicit texts, AG says

Monday Jan 23 Read more: The Times of Trenton

FAIR LAWN - A 60-year-old man was indicted Monday for allegedly using text messages in an attempt to lure a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him, according to Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino. Philip R. Carry of Fair Lawn was charged with second-degree luring a child and third-degree showing obscene materials to a person under 18, Porrino said in a statement.

Read more at The Times of Trenton.

