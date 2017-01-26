Fair Lawn man 'bombarded' teen with sexually explicit texts, AG says
FAIR LAWN - A 60-year-old man was indicted Monday for allegedly using text messages in an attempt to lure a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him, according to Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino. Philip R. Carry of Fair Lawn was charged with second-degree luring a child and third-degree showing obscene materials to a person under 18, Porrino said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Add your comments below
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Wed
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Jan 22
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|69
|citizen
|Jan 11
|concerned
|1
|Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass...
|Dec '16
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Dec '16
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Muslim cleric appears in court fighting against...
|Dec '16
|Burned
|1
|FBI Searches City Offices in NJ Amid Fed Corrup...
|Dec '16
|Burned
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fair Lawn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC