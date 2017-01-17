Fair Lawn man arrested after swastikas found in building Fair Lawn police arrest a borough resident on harassment and bias intimidation charges stemming from a November incident. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jUBxL4 Fair Lawn police arrested a borough resident on charges of harassment and bias intimidation stemming from an incident in November, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.