Fair Lawn man arrested after swastikas found in building
Fair Lawn man arrested after swastikas found in building Fair Lawn police arrest a borough resident on harassment and bias intimidation charges stemming from a November incident. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jUBxL4 Fair Lawn police arrested a borough resident on charges of harassment and bias intimidation stemming from an incident in November, authorities said.
