East Rutherford man arrested with cache of stolen items18 minutes | Crime
An East Rutherford man was arrested Friday after he was seen dumping the contents of purses on the ground, police said. Police: East Rutherford man arrested with cache of stolen items An East Rutherford man was arrested Friday after he was seen dumping the contents of purses on the ground, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|citizen
|Jan 11
|concerned
|1
|Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass...
|Dec 22
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Dec 22
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Dec '16
|the shore
|68
|Muslim cleric appears in court fighting against...
|Dec '16
|Burned
|1
|FBI Searches City Offices in NJ Amid Fed Corrup...
|Dec '16
|Burned
|2
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fair Lawn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC