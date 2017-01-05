Cold temps today; snow expected tonight It is expected to remain cold through the weekend. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hVXV8F Haim Cohen, 63, of Fair Lawn, waits for the bus on Saddle River Rd to take him to work in Manhattan Thursday morning on January 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.